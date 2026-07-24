Keeping a Colombian passport up to date is a basic requirement for traveling internationally to almost any country, in addition to being essential for visa processing, whether for tourism or relocation purposes.

At times, a traveler may have a valid visa, but their passport may not be considered valid. This may be due to damage to the cover or pages, a lack of blank pages, or the six-month rule required by countries such as the United States.

What are the entry requirements?

Colombian citizens traveling to the United States will have to comply with the immigration requirements established by the U.S. authorities. To enter for tourism, business, or family visits:

Valid Colombian passport.

Valid U.S. visa that matches the purpose of the trip.

Prove the purpose of the trip , length of stay, and ability to pay.

Comply with inspection checks.

How do you renew a Colombian passport?

Renewing a Colombian passport is carried out through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and requires an appointment in advance. The procedure is as follows:

Schedule an appointment through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia. Appear on the assigned date and time with the corresponding identity document. Complete biometric registration, photo, and signature. Pay the fee for the process. Pick up the new passport when the authority notifies you that it is available.

How do you apply for an American visa from Colombia?

To apply for a nonimmigrant visa, usually the B1/B2 for tourism and business, from Colombia, the U.S. Embassy establishes the following steps: