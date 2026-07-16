The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed a new rule that allows USCIS to deny an immigration filing entirely if it detects an invalid signature, even after having accepted it. The measure has been in effect since July 10, 2026, and removes the possibility of correcting the error once it has been submitted.

The rule was published in the Federal Register on May 11, 2026 and amends 8 CFR 103.2(a)(7). Before, a signature defect resulted in a rejection with a refund; now it can end in a final denial with the total loss of the fee paid.

What exactly changes with the new signature rule?

Until now, if USCIS found a defective signature, it returned the entire package and the applicant could submit it again without losing what had been paid. Under the new regulation, the agency can accept the filing, collect the fee, and deny it months or even years later when it detects the problem.

USCIS will not send a Request for Evidence or give an opportunity to submit a corrected signature on that same case. If the defect is confirmed, the outcome is direct: rejection or denial, with no possibility of fixing it within the same case.

Which signature is valid and which is not according to USCIS?

The agency keeps the same standards as always, but now punishes noncompliance more harshly. Before submitting any form, it is worth reviewing this summary:

Valid: handwritten signature in ink; scanned, photocopied, or faxed copies of an original ink signature; electronic signature only within USCIS-authorized online filing systems.

Invalid: typed names; copied and pasted signature images; signatures generated by software such as DocuSign or Adobe Sign; stamps or seals without express authorization; signatures made by someone without authority to do so; forms in outdated editions.

How does this measure affect those filing for a visa, residence, or citizenship?

The measure hits especially hard those who file their own forms, families that submit several filings together, and applicants who depend on a specific deadline. A simple signature error can now mean losing the entire case and the money invested.

If the filing is denied, the applicant may also lose the status or legal protection that filing supported while it was pending. That is why it is recommended to always sign by hand, check the current edition of the form at uscis.gov, and avoid electronic signature tools on documents submitted on paper.

Who faces the greatest risk under the new rule?

Not all profiles are equally exposed. These are the cases where the margin for error has shrunk the most: