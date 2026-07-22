Year after year, California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois receive millions of international travelers who enter or leave the United States, given that some of the country’s most important air terminals are located in those jurisdictions.

Those who plan to travel must, in this regard, verify a key requirement in their passport: that it has the necessary validity to make the international trip.

If this is not the case, checking well in advance makes it possible to renew this international credential to avoid problems with the immigration authorities and with the various airlines.

What U.S. law says about traveling with expired passports

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185) - Travel control for citizens and foreigners, it is established as a federal rule that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to such limitations and exceptions as the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart, enter, or attempt to depart from or enter the United States unless he has a valid United States passport”.

American passports for those over 18 are valid for 10 years, while passports for minors under 16 last half as long and cannot be renewed.

Passport information that all travelers should know before traveling to the United States

In the case of foreign travelers, the United States requires the presentation of a passport that is fully valid throughout the entire stay in the country plus 6 additional months.

The extra-time rule does not have to be met by nationals of countries that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, since in these cases they only need to present a passport valid for the duration of the trip.

Likewise, not only will the presentation of a valid passport be required, but also the processing and presentation of the necessary travel documents, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA permit, for example.

Other requirements that all travelers must meet for the international trip to take place

Before authorizing any trip of this type, the authorities will take into account other basic aspects, such as