Those who tend to travel often know the importance of keeping their passport within its validity period and in good condition, since it is a key document when boarding the plane or entering the destination country.

Often, this passport must be presented together with a tourist visa or the one corresponding to the nature of the trip and the countries of origin and destination.

For entering the United States, Honduras, and Nicaragua, the passport, in addition to not being expired and having no physical deterioration beyond what is expected from use and the passage of time, must have a minimum remaining validity period.

How should the passport be presented for international travel?

For traveling internationally, a valid passport in good condition must be presented. In addition, some countries may require that the document have a minimum remaining validity of six months after the travel date.

Immigration authorities recommend checking each country’s entry requirements in advance to avoid delays and inconveniences.

What do Honduras, the United States and Nicaragua require for entry?

To enter the United States, one must be able to present a valid passport:

Without tears or stains.

That is not expired.

That has not been reported stolen or lost.

That still has at least 6 months of validity from the date of entry.

Additionally, foreigners must apply for a U.S. visa that matches the purpose of their trip, unless they belong to the Visa Waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program) and present an ESTA Electronic Travel Authorization.

Honduras and Nicaragua, for their part, also require a valid passport and a visa as appropriate to the reason for travel. In addition, all foreigners will have to pass the immigration controls of each nation.

Those who wish to travel to these countries are advised to review the entry conditions as soon as possible before the flight to avoid delays and inconveniences.