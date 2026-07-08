Immigration authorities at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have the final decision on who they allow through and who they reject, always based on the current rules and laws.

Particularly for non-natives, immigration statuses are subject to conditions in order to maintain them, including that the applicant does not engage in certain actions such as committing crimes.

What are the conditions for maintaining permanent residency?

Being a holder of a Green Card does not guarantee automatic entry into the United States. Permanent residency may be maintained as long as the person complies with the obligations established by the federal government and does not engage in conduct that could make them inadmissible or deportable.

According to what is established by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a permanent resident must fulfill the following responsibilities:

Obey all federal, state, and local laws.

File tax returns and pay the corresponding taxes.

Do not abandon permanent residency by living permanently in another country.

Keep your address updated with USCIS when applicable.

Carry evidence of your status as a permanent resident.

Men between 18 and 25 years old, if applicable, must register with the Selective Service.

Additionally, those who received a conditional Green Card through marriage or investments, for example, the permit usually lasts two years, and before it expires, the application to remove the conditions must be filed; otherwise, they may lose permanent residency.

What crimes can cause the United States to deny entry to foreigners even if they have a Green Card?

A permanent resident who travels abroad may be subject to a stricter immigration inspection upon return if they can fall under any of the exceptions provided for by immigration law, such as certain criminal records.

The categories of crimes that can cause problems when reentering or even initiate removal proceedings include: