The state of Tennessee put into effect in 2026 a series of measures that toughen driving requirements and directly affect people who do not have a legal immigration status in the United States. Among the changes, there are situations in which certain driver licenses, even if issued by other states, may cease to be valid, be suspended, or lose their recognition within Tennessee.

These provisions respond to laws approved by the state legislature and released by the competent authorities, with the purpose of limiting the use of driving permits by people who do not have legal presence in the country.

Confirmed: Tennessee no longer recognizes all these licenses

Since January 1, 2026, Tennessee implemented one of the strictest measures:

The state does not recognize driver licenses issued to undocumented immigrants by other states

These licenses are now considered invalid within the territory

Driving with that type of document may be treated as driving without a valid license

According to state regulations, even those who are only passing through may face penalties.

In addition, the law requires creating an official list of licenses issued to people without legal status that will not be accepted in Tennessee.

What are the consequences for these drivers

The consequences for drivers affected by this law can be severe:

Being charged with a minor offense (Class B misdemeanor)

Fines

Possible jail time

Record as a driver without a valid license

This means that, in practice, many immigrants without legal status are prevented from driving, even if they have valid permits in states such as California or New York.

Who can lose their license in Tennessee in 2026: complete list

Drivers without legal statusPeople without legal presence in the United States cannot obtain a state license and, in addition, Tennessee does not recognize licenses issued by other states to undocumented immigrants, so they may automatically be barred from driving. Those who drive with “invalid” licenses in the stateIncludes those who use licenses from other states that are not accepted by Tennessee under current regulations. Drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI)One of the main causes of immediate suspension or revocation of the license. People who accumulate serious or repeated violationsThe points system can lead to loss of the permit for dangerous driving or repeat offenses. Those who do not pay fines or fail to appear in courtFailure to comply with court obligations can trigger automatic suspension. Drivers without mandatory insuranceDriving without current coverage is grounds for sanction and possible loss of the license. People who owe child support and do not make paymentsThe state can suspend the license as a legal pressure measure. Those who obtained the license fraudulentlySubmitting false documents or incorrect information can lead to permanent cancellation. Drivers declared unfit for legal or medical reasonsIncludes cases where an authority determines that the person is not in condition to drive.

New licenses and greater immigration control

At the same time, Tennessee also changed its identification system:

Different licenses were created for non-citizens with legal status

These credentials are temporary and have specific restrictions

They do not apply to people without regular immigration status

In addition, other legislative proposals in 2026 seek to: