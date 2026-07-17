Spraying cinnamon with alcohol at the front door of the house has become a home remedy increasingly recommended for driving away mosquitoes. The mixture acts as an aromatic barrier that makes it harder for these insects to detect people.

The repellent is made with cinnamon and ethyl alcohol, two accessible and inexpensive ingredients. It does not require insecticides or industrial products, so it has become a popular alternative for those seeking natural options.

Why does cinnamon with alcohol work as a repellent?

Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, an aromatic compound that interferes with the receptors mosquitoes use to locate body heat and carbon dioxide. This reduces their ability to find people.

Alcohol serves a dual function : it extracts the essential oils from the cinnamon and helps disperse the aroma into the air as it evaporates . Together they create a concentrated and volatile infusion, more effective than cinnamon alone.

How is it prepared and where should it be applied?

The preparation is simple: combine cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon with 70% alcohol or higher, and let it rest for 24 to 48 hours before using it . The resulting liquid is applied with a spray bottle.

The best results are achieved by spraying the mixture on:

Doors and entry frames

Windows

Curtains

Terraces or covered patios

It is recommended to apply it at dusk, when mosquitoes are most active and to avoid direct contact with the skin, as the alcohol can dry it out or irritate it.