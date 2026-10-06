The United States Department of State (DOS) has an official list of travel advisories that covers many countries around the world. The list presents 4 levels that vary in severity depending on the territory.

Among them, Mexico as a whole is Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution. But it also includes other areas at levels 1, 3 and 4.

“Exercise greater caution in Mexico, due to terrorism, crime and kidnappings, the risk is high in some areas. Read the full travel advisory”, the official Travel.State.Gov website says.

What does Alert Level 4 mean?

According to Travel.State.Gov., “Alert Level 4 - Do Not Travel” is the highest warning because of “life-threatening risks”, which are described in the Travel Advisory.

“The U.S. government may have very limited or no ability to provide assistance, even in an emergency”, the official page explains.

The DOS recommends that U.S. citizens “do not travel to the country or leave as soon as it is safe to do so”.

The United States advises against traveling to six states in Mexico: which are they?

The DOS advises against traveling to the following specific areas:

Colima

Guerrero

Michoacán

Sinaloa

Tamaulipas

Zacatecas

What risks exist in each state of Mexico?

The highest alert level, “Level 4 - Do Not Travel”, applies because of risks linked to terrorism, crime, kidnappings and violence by criminal groups.

In the six states, U.S. authorities describe specific restrictions and warn about homicides, shootings, extortion, robberies, disappearances and kidnappings:

Colima : risk of violence by criminal groups, terrorism and kidnappings. Only certain tourist and port areas of Manzanillo and some specific routes are authorized.

Guerrero : armed groups are warned about, which may set up checkpoints on roads and resort to violence. The restriction covers the entire state, including Acapulco, Zihuatanejo, Taxco and Ixtapa.

Michoacán : crime and violence are widespread. There are restrictions on travel throughout the state, with specific exceptions for transit routes, Morelia and Lázaro Cárdenas.

Sinaloa : there is a risk from terrorism and crime. Authorized travel for U.S. employees is concentrated in specific areas of Mazatlán, Los Mochis and Topolobampo, with restrictions on access and movement.

Tamaulipas : the warning includes shootings, murders, armed robberies, vehicle theft, kidnappings, disappearances, extortion and sexual assaults. Criminal group activity is also noted on the border, especially between Reynosa and Nuevo Laredo.

Zacatecas: violent crime, extortion and gang activity are widespread. U.S. Government employees may travel only to the city of Zacatecas under specific conditions and mainly by air.

Levels 1, 2 and 3: what other states are under alert?

Level 3 - Reconsider Travel

The Department of State advises reconsidering travel due to the “serious risks” to safety.

Baja California

Chiapas

Chihuahua

Guanajuato

Jalisco

Morelos

Sonora

Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution

DOS states that “there are increased safety risks”, which are described in the travel advisory:

Aguascalientes

Baja California Sur

Coahuila

Durango

Hidalgo

Mexico City

Mexico

Nayarit

Nuevo León

Oaxaca

Puebla

Querétaro

Quintana Roo

San Luis Potosí

Tabasco

Tlaxcala

Veracruz

Level 1 - Take normal precautions

This is the lowest alert level in terms of safety risks.