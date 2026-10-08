People who want to apply for a U.S. visa should pay special attention to the information they enter in the DS-160 form, one of the required documents to begin the process of a nonimmigrant visa.

The State Department of the United States warns that completing the form with errors or leaving information incomplete can cause delays, as the applicant may have to correct the data and reschedule their consular interview.

U.S. visa: what mistakes should be avoided when completing the DS-160?

The form must be completed accurately and with true information. According to the official instructions, there are several points applicants should review before submitting it.

Among the main mistakes that should be avoided are:

Writing surnames incorrectly: they must exactly match those that appear on the passport.

Entering the date of birth incorrectly: it must be entered exactly as it appears on the passport.

Answering in another language: responses must be in English, except when the full name is requested in the native alphabet.

Leaving required questions unanswered: most fields must be completed. Only optional fields may be left blank, or it may be indicated that they do not apply when the system allows it.

Using outdated information: those who retrieve data from a previous application should check that it is still correct.

The State Department also warns that submitting false or misleading information can have serious consequences, including permanent visa denial or denial of entry to the United States.

What documents is it advisable to have before completing the DS-160 form?

To avoid mistakes, the agency recommends having certain documents on hand when completing the application.

Among the main documents and data are:

Valid passport.

Travel itinerary, if arrangements have already been made.

Dates of the last five visits to the United States, if applicable.

International travel history for the last five years, if requested.

Information about current or previous studies and jobs, when required.

Depending on the type of visa, other documents and additional information may also be requested.

What happens if the DS-160 form has errors?

An incorrect or incomplete application may require changes before continuing with the process.

If the form has already been submitted and the embassy or consulate detects errors, the applicant must follow that office’s instructions to correct the information.

In some cases, it may also be necessary to reschedule the consular interview.

In addition, the applicant must keep the form confirmation page, as it is needed for the interview and allows the authorities to review the application.