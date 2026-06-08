The United States is moving ahead with a strategic investment in Latin America that promises to redefine the geopolitical balance in the region. The government confirmed the construction of a new naval base in one of the most important points of the South Pacific, with an investment that will exceed 1 billion dollars.

The United States will install a new naval and military base in Latin America

The project will be located in Callao, Peru’s main port and one of the most important in the region. Its location makes it a key node for:

Trade between Latin America and Asia.

The control of maritime routes in the Pacific

Logistics and defense operations

That is why the installation of a naval base at this point has high strategic value.

The United States will invest more than 1 billion dollars in state-of-the-art technology

The initiative includes an investment of more than 1 billion dollars aimed at:

Modernizing port infrastructure

Incorporating advanced technology

Strengthening the military presence in the region

What impact will it have on Latin America?

The construction of this base generates impact at different levels: