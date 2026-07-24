More and more people are looking for affordable, natural, and sustainable alternatives to keep the house clean without resorting to industrial products.

In that context, a combination made with used coffee and baking soda has begun to gain popularity for its versatility.

This mixture takes advantage of the properties of both ingredients to eliminate odors, loosen dirt, and reuse waste that is normally discarded after making coffee.

What is it for to mix used coffee with baking soda?

The mixture combines two ingredients with complementary functions.

On one hand, used coffee provides a slightly abrasive texture that helps remove surface dirt. On the other hand, baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and make cleaning different surfaces easier.

Thanks to these characteristics, many people use this preparation to do household tasks without needing to use harsh chemicals.

The main uses of this homemade mixture

Among the most common applications are:

Deodorize trash bins.

Help eliminate odors in drains.

Clean containers, buckets, and flowerpots.

Remove light dirt from washable surfaces.

Give used coffee a second life before throwing it away.

Its use has become popular among those looking to reduce waste and make use of ingredients they already have at home.

How to prepare the mixture step by step

To make this homemade trick, you only need:

Used coffee.

2 tablespoons of baking soda.

Water.

Preparation

Place the used coffee in a container. Add the baking soda. Add a small amount of water until you get a smooth paste. Mix well before using.

The consistency can be adjusted by adding a little more water or coffee, depending on the surface you want to clean.

How to use this preparation correctly

The paste can be applied with a sponge or a soft cloth on the surface you want to clean.

It is recommended to let the mixture sit for a few minutes before gently scrubbing to make it easier to loosen the dirt. Then, simply remove the residue using a damp cloth.

When handling cleaning products, even when they are homemade preparations, it is advised to use gloves, avoid contact with the eyes, and keep the mixture out of the reach of children and pets.

This simple trick shows that everyday ingredients like used coffee and baking soda can become a practical alternative for keeping different spaces in the home clean and odor-free without generating unnecessary waste.