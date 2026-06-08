In the state of Washington there is a state rule that considers illegal a very common practice among those who drive with their partner or a family member beside them. This action will be punished with fines and/or up to one year in jail.

According to what the Washington Revised Code (RCW), which includes both proclaimed state laws and those voted on and approved by the legislature, dictates, in chapter 46.61, section 665 it is established that this behavior is illegal and will carry a penalty.

By order of the government, people who hug in the car will be punished one by one: What does the law state?

The Washington Revised Code states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to drive a motor vehicle upon the highways of this state while carrying in their arms another person who impedes the free and unobstructed operation of said vehicle.”

“Driving a motor vehicle in violation of this section constitutes prima facie evidence of reckless driving” states section 665 of chapter 46.61 at the end, which establishes that a penalty will be applied as established by section 500 on reckless driving in force until January 2029, which classifies it as a serious misdemeanor.

The fines and penalties applied to this offense

According to what section 500 on reckless driving establishes, it will be punished with up to one year in a county jail or fines of up to 5,000 dollars.

As a direct consequence of this behavior, the driver’s license will also be suspended without exception for a minimum of 30 days, and high-risk driver insurance (SR-22 insurance) will be required for at least three years in order to reinstate it.

The vehicle may also be impounded after the arrest for reckless driving. Finally, these people could be disqualified from obtaining or keeping a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).