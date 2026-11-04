California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) uses a point system designed to identify drivers who commit traffic violations and apply penalties.

The Negligent Operator Treatment System (NOTS) can suspend these offenders’ driving privileges for six months and place them on one year of probation.

Who could face an extension of their driver’s license suspension?

According to California’s Vehicle Code, the department may impose a six-month driver’s license suspension and NOTS probation to keep the offender under supervision.

During the six-month suspension, the driver is prohibited from driving and if they do, they risk having the DMV extend the suspension period. Once driving privileges are restored, they must continue complying with the imposed conditions for another six months, until the one-year suspension period is complete.

The measure applies at the third level of the NOTS system, which is reached by accumulating four points in 12 months, six points in 24 months or eight points in 36 months.

How does the negligent operator treatment system’s point accumulation process work?

California’s Negligent Operator Treatment System (NOTS) assigns points to drivers’ records for certain traffic violations and crashes in which they are found at fault.

Violations can add between 0 and 3 points, depending on their severity:

1 point

Speeding. Driving an unsafe vehicle.

2 points

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Leaving the scene of an accident (hit-and-run).

3 points

Violations committed while driving a commercial vehicle.



The system sets out four intervention levels:

Warning letter: 2 points in 12 months, 4 in 24 months or 6 in 36 months.

Notice of intent to suspend: 3 in 12 months, 5 in 24 months, or 7 in 36 months.

6-month suspension and 1-year probation: 4 in 12 months, 6 in 24 months or 8 in 36 months.

New suspension or revocation: failure to comply with probation conditions.

What happens after the license suspension, and what precautions should be taken?

California’s DMV can impose one year of probation (NOTS Probation), which includes a six-month driver’s license suspension. Once the suspension ends, the driver may regain driving privileges but must continue complying with the stated conditions until the probation period is complete.

To avoid new penalties, the driver must:

Obey traffic laws and avoid new violations.

Not drive while the license remains suspended.

Avoid crashes for which they could be held responsible.

Appear in court when summoned for a traffic violation.

Comply with any additional restrictions the DMV has set.

What happens if violations are committed during probation after the license is restored?

The DMV can impose additional penalties on those who fail to comply with probation conditions, even after they regain permission to drive.

The consequences depend on the number of violations:

First violation: six-month suspension and extension of probation for one year from the date of the violation.

Second violation: another six-month suspension and extension of probation for one year from the date of the violation.

Third violation: revocation of driving privileges for one year.

Section 14252 of California’s Vehicle Code authorizes the DMV to take away a provisional license and order the suspension or revocation of driving privileges when a failure to comply with the established conditions is confirmed.