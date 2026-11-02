In California, drivers involved in an accident who do not have the required insurance coverage can face a suspension of their driving privilege for up to four years, even if they were not responsible for the crash.

According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the measure applies when a driver is involved in a collision and does not have the coverage required under state law.

The agency says fault for the crash does not determine the suspension. The measure is tied to failing to meet the financial responsibility requirements for driving.

Why can a license be suspended for up to four years in California?

The DMV says drivers must have liability insurance or another form of financial responsibility allowed by law.

According to the official handbook, the minimum coverage must include:

$30,000 for injury or death of one person.

$60,000 for injury or death of more than one person.

$15,000 for property damage.

When an accident occurs and the driver cannot prove the required coverage, the DMV may suspend the person’s driving privilege, regardless of who caused the crash.

The measure covers accidents that cause property damage of more than $1,000 or that leave people injured or dead. Drivers who receive a suspension notice can also request a hearing to show they had a valid form of financial responsibility.

How do you get your license back after a suspension for driving without insurance?

The DMV says drivers can get their license back during the last three years of the suspension period, as long as they submit a California insurance certificate, known as SR-22 or SR-1P.

They must also keep that certification in place for the three-year period set by the agency.