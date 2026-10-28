In New York, a serious speeding violation can put a driver’s license in jeopardy. Under the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) point system, driving more than 40 miles per hour over the limit adds 11 points, the highest penalty a speeding offense can carry. And that number matters: those 11 points are exactly the threshold that allows the DMV to suspend a license.

Why is 11 points a key number

Unlike other systems, New York does not take points away; it adds them. Each violation adds a certain number to a driver’s record depending on how serious it is. Driving more than 40 mph over the limit adds 11 points, which is significant: the DMV can suspend the license of anyone who reaches 11 points within a 24-month period. In other words, this single violation can hit that threshold immediately, without needing any other offenses.

How many points does each speeding violation carry

The DMV assigns points based on how much the speed limit is exceeded:

1 to 10 mph over the limit: 3 points .

11 to 20 mph over: 4 points. 21 to 30 mph over: 6 points .

31 to 40 mph over: 8 points .

More than 40 mph over the limit: 11 points.

How the point system works

The system assigns points to each traffic violation and counts them from the date the offense was committed, not from the date of conviction. As a reference for other common offenses, reckless driving carries 5 points, and failing to yield the right of way carries 3 points.

Point accumulation has two main consequences: