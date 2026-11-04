U.S. citizens who find errors in their passports can request a correction at no cost, as long as the document is still valid. The process allows problems with personal information and printing defects to be fixed with a specific form.

According to the U.S. Department of State, applicants must use Form DS-5504 and mail in the required documents. The agency also sets different validity terms for the new passport, depending on when the error is reported.

What errors qualify for a free replacement of a U.S. passport?

The State Department says citizens can request corrections to errors involving personal information or the passport’s printing.

Among the problems that can be corrected are:

Name errors: incorrect information in the passport holder’s personal details.

Sex errors: information that does not appear correctly in the passport.

Place of birth errors: incorrect information about the citizen’s birth.

Fading: printing defects that affect the document.

Misaligned printing: problems with how the information was printed.

Missing information: information missing from the passport’s biographical page.

The agency says these corrections are made free of charge as long as the passport is still valid.

In addition, if the photo has a printing error, the holder can also request a free correction through Form DS-5504.

How do you request a free passport correction with Form DS-5504?

To complete the process, citizens must gather the documents required by the State Department and mail them in.

The required documents are:

Form DS-5504, available in English, with the corresponding mailing instructions. Current U.S. passport that contains the error. A passport-size color photo. Proof of the error, such as a U.S. birth certificate that can verify the correct spelling of the last name.

In addition, the date the error is reported determines how long the corrected passport will be valid.

If the citizen reports the problem within the first year after the incorrect passport was issued, the new document will be valid for 10 years.

If the error is reported after that period, the corrected passport will keep the expiration date of the original document.

The agency also says that people who have simply changed addresses do not need to update their valid passports.