Driving a vehicle in Mexico is, for many people, a way to maintain their independence and move freely on the road. But as the years go by, the question arises of how old you can be and still drive, and what changes Mexican rules set for renewing a license.

The General Law on Mobility and Road Safety says that age can affect how long a license is valid . That is because physical conditions such as vision, hearing, reflexes, and the ability to respond to unexpected situations are important factors in road safety.

For that reason, medical evaluations and paying attention to your own driving habits can help identify possible problems before an accident happens.

Drivers over this age will have a one-year license

For drivers over 80, the license is valid for one year .

Under the rule in Mexico, people younger than 60 can get documents valid for up to 10 years, while for those between 60 and 80, the term drops to five years. For drivers older than 80, the license is valid for one year .

That means that once someone passes that age, renewals must be done more often . The measure does not mean a person has to stop driving as they get older, but rather allows authorities to regularly check whether they still meet the conditions needed to drive.

How does age affect driving ability?

One thing drivers should pay attention to is mobility . Muscle and joint stiffness can make it harder to make the movements needed to turn the wheel, shift position or turn your head to check blind spots. Likewise, a slower reaction time can make it harder to respond to an unexpected situation on the road.

Vision also plays an important role. Over time, some people may have more difficulty with:

Distinguishing traffic signs Identifying obstacles Quickly recognizing the movements of other vehicles

Hearing problems, meanwhile, can reduce the ability to hear horns, alerts, and other important sounds while driving.

Other factors include fatigue and difficulty driving in rain, fog, or heavy traffic.

Signs to watch for before driving

Beyond the age listed on an ID, there are behaviors that can indicate it is necessary to review whether someone is fit to drive.

For example, feeling unsafe on familiar routes, becoming disoriented more often or needing more time to complete known trips are situations that require attention . It is also important to watch for parking mistakes or incidents that did not used to happen often.

Another sign may be difficulty understanding what is happening around the vehicle. If it becomes hard to anticipate the movements of motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians, or to react to the maneuvers of other drivers, it is worth assessing whether the abilities needed to drive are still in good shape.

These signs do not necessarily mean a person should stop driving, but they may indicate that it would be wise to consult a health professional and review driving skills before continuing behind the wheel.