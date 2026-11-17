In the United States, owing child support can cost you your passport. There is a federal program under which the State Department denies passport applications from parents who build up a significant child support debt and do not bring it current.

What the Child Support Passport Denial Program Says

It is the Child Support Passport Denial Program, a collection tool that has been in place for years. If a noncustodial parent (the one required to pay) accumulates a child support debt above the threshold and does not pay it off, that person is placed on a list that prevents the State Department from issuing a passport. The idea is to pressure the parent to pay what is owed to the child.

What amount triggers the measure

The cutoff is child support arrears above $2,500. That figure is not new: the program began in 1996 with a $5,000 threshold, which was later lowered to the current $2,500. Once that amount in arrears is reached, the mechanism kicks in and can leave the person unable to apply for a passport.

How the process works

The process involves several offices. First, the state child support agency identifies cases with debt above $2,500, notifies the person and certifies the case with the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

That federal office passes the information to the State Department, which adds the person to its passport application screening system.

When the person applies for a passport, the State Department checks the list. If the name appears, it denies the application, notifies the applicant and keeps the case on hold for 90 days to give that person time to pay the debt.