A U.S. passport that has not expired can still cause travel problems if it is damaged. The State Department says airlines may deny boarding because of the condition of the document, and problems could also come up during travel abroad.

The warning appears in its official FAQ guide. To replace it, the agency says to apply for a new one in person using Form DS-11, submit the damaged passport and include a signed statement explaining its condition.

What damage requires a passport replacement

The official guide for applying for an adult passport lists these examples of damage:

Water damage.

Mold or stains.

Significant tears.

Unauthorized markings.

Missing pages.

The agency distinguishes these from normal wear and tear, such as bent pages or small folds, which it does not consider damage that requires replacing the document.

What documents must be submitted

In addition to the damaged passport and signed statement, the application must include Form DS-11, supporting documents, a photo and the required fees.

The statement must explain the condition of the passport book or card. It is submitted along with the damaged document as part of the replacement process.

For adults, the instructions also require proof of U.S. citizenship and a physical photo ID, along with the specified copies. Acceptable proof of citizenship includes a U.S. birth certificate and naturalization or citizenship certificates.

How to prepare and submit Form DS-11

The State Department offers a digital tool to fill out and print the form. It must be printed on single-sided sheets and not signed until the receiving agent asks for it.

In the United States, the paperwork is submitted at an authorized application acceptance facility. There, the agent checks identification, administers the oath and asks for the signature. To complete the process from abroad, the guide says to contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.