In the United States, the agencies in charge of handling vehicle-related procedures in each state specify to residents what the existing limits are for renewing a driver’s license online.

California, Washington, and Nevada agree, although with small differences regarding how it is applied, that older people cannot complete the renewal process 100% remotely but will instead have to do part or all of the process by another means.

What California says about renewing a driver’s license after 70

According to the official information shared by the DMV, those who are 70 years old or older must renew their driver’s license in person every five years.

The agency sends a renewal notice 60 days before the license expires. The application can be started online, but then it will be necessary to visit a physical office with all the corresponding documentation in order to complete the process.

What Nevada says about renewing a driver’s license after 70

In the case of Nevada’s DMV, a driver’s license can be renewed online up to age 70, but from age 71 onward, one is no longer eligible to renew online.

The options are to renew by mail, if eligible, to meet the remaining requirements; by submitting a physical evaluation form completed by the doctor; or in person.

What Washington says about renewing a driver’s license after 70

The Washington Department of Licensing states that people aged 70 or older are required to process a driver’s license in person.

The advice in these cases is to make an appointment to visit the licensing office, although this is not a mandatory requirement.

Driving tips for older adults

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, regulated by the Department of Transportation, advises all older adults must: