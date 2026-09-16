The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) uses a violation point system to determine which drivers are allowed to drive and which ones have their driver’s licenses suspended due to their driving record.

In this context, when irregularities have already accumulated, driving while using a cell phone to send messages, take photographs, actively check maps, or for any other is not considered an emergency can lead to the suspension of the driver’s license.

Driver’s license suspension: in which situations can authorities take this measure

As authorities explain it, the Driver Violation Point System is a tool used by the DMV to “identify high-risk drivers”.

Under this mechanism, those who receive 11 points within 24 months will see their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally with this document.

Why taking photos and sending messages can be grounds for suspending a driver’s license

The score assigned depends on the type of violation committed. Driving while using a cell phone to take photos, send messages, type in map apps and any other purpose that involves using an electronic device when it is not urgent means a 5-point violation.

Those who receive this penalty more than 2 times in 24 months will have their permit to drive suspended, and the same will happen if they already have 6 points on their record for other violations.

Traffic violations: which ones can lead to the suspension of a driver’s license

The rest of the violations listed by the DMV are

Unspecified speed: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points.

Reckless driving: 5 points.

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points.

Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury: 5 points.

Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points.

Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points.

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points.

Improper brakes: 4 points.

Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points.

Improper passing, unsafe lane changes or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points.

Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign or yield sign: 3 points.

Failure to yield: 3 points.

Violation at a railroad grade crossing: 5 points.

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a pet: 3 points.

Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points.

Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points.

Any other traffic violation: 2 points.