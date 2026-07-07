Mars Petcare confirmed the voluntary recall of two lots of Pedigree Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor 13.2-ounce wet food after detecting that the cans could contain metal and plastic fragments. The company warned that the foreign material represents a real risk to the health of dogs that consume the product.

The announcement was made on July 2 and was published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the company, both lots had originally been sent to a third-party supplier for destruction, but were fraudulently diverted and ended up for sale in U.S. supermarkets.

Which Pedigree lots were recalled?

The recall applies only to two lot codes of Pedigree High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor cans. Mars Petcare clarified that no other product from the brand or the company is affected by this measure.

The codes consumers should check on the package are the following:

Lot 613C3KKCFC.

Lot 613C1KKCFC.

Anyone who has these cans at home should stop using them immediately. The company recommended checking the bottom of the can, where the corresponding code is printed.

What risk does it pose for dogs and what should owners do?

The presence of hard, sharp fragments of metal and plastic can cause choking, internal cuts, or blockages in the animal’s gastrointestinal tract. Mars Petcare said that, so far, it has received no reports of dogs becoming sick or injured from this product.

Anyone who has fed their pet the indicated cans and notices symptoms should consult a veterinarian. To request a replacement, consumers can call 1-800-525-5273 or visit pedigree.com/update.