The trend of increasingly turning to natural mixtures instead of continuing to buy the typical chemical and industrial products is becoming more popular, and combinations unknown to most people continue to be made known.

Spraying infused water with mint and cinnamon at the front door of the house provides a great aroma that helps neutralize odors that are unwanted and can also keep certain insects away temporarily.

What spraying water with mint and cinnamon at the front door of the house is for

The mixture of mint and cinnamon is used both for its practical function and for its symbolism for those who believe in the energetic world. According to these beliefs, spraying water with mint and cinnamon at the entrance represents a gesture of welcome and good opportunities.

Thanks to its essential oils, mint keeps certain insects away, while cinnamon provides a fragrance that usually lasts longer.

How do you prepare the infusion?

For this solution you will need one liter of water, a handful of fresh mint leaves or a tablespoon of dried mint, and two cinnamon sticks.

First, the water should be boiled Then, add the cinnamon and mint Cook over low heat for 15 minutes Turn off the heat and let it stand until the infusion cools Strain it and pour it into a spray bottle

It is usually applied at the entrance, the frame, the welcome mat, or in the flowerpots surrounding the entrance.

Why they recommend spraying water with mint and cinnamon at the front door of the house

These are two very traditional plants. On one hand, mint is associated with freshness, vitality, and renewal. On the other hand, cinnamon is one of the ingredients most used in rituals of prosperity and abundance, since it is linked to good fortune and economic growth.