July 4 is behind us, but millions of workers are already looking at the calendar for the next federal holiday in the United States. The good news is that the Government has already confirmed what the next official day off for federal employees and many public institutions will be.

According to the US Government’s official calendar, the next national holiday will be Labor Day, a day that each year marks the symbolic end of summer and that also usually boosts travel, family gatherings, and recreational activities across the country.

When is the next federal holiday in the United States?

According to the calendar published by the US Government, the next federal holiday will be Labor Day, which this year will be celebrated on Monday, September 7, 2026.

The date is commemorated on the first Monday in September and honors the contribution of workers to the economic growth and development of the country.

Since it falls on a Monday, millions of people will be able to enjoy a long weekend, one of the features that makes this holiday one of the most anticipated of the year.

Who gets time off during Labor Day?

Labor Day is one of the 11 federal holidays recognized by the US Government, so federal offices will remain closed, and many public employees will have the day off.

In addition, numerous schools, banks, companies, and state agencies usually change their hours of service or suspend activities during the day.

However, whether private sector workers are given the day off depends on each employer’s policy, since federal law does not require paid time off on holidays.

These are the next holidays on the official calendar in the United States

After Labor Day, the federal calendar includes the following holidays:

Columbus Day : Monday, October 12, 2026.

Veterans Day : Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Thanksgiving Day : Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25, 2026.

These are the next federal holidays officially recognized by the Government and will serve as a reference for public offices, federal agencies, and much of the country’s institutions.

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States?

Labor Day was created in the late 19th century as a day to recognize the effort and achievements of the American labor movement.

Over the years, the date has become one of the country’s most important holidays and, besides its historical significance, it represents the end of the summer season for millions of families, who take advantage of the long weekend to travel, organize gatherings, or do outdoor activities.