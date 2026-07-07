When you go through a heat wave and there is no air conditioning available, keeping a room cool can seem like an impossible mission. However, there is a homemade trick that went viral for its simplicity and because it promises to ease the heat without using electricity.

This is the wet towel method, an economical alternative that takes advantage of a very simple physical principle: the evaporation of water.

How does the wet towel trick work?

The method consists of wetting a towel with cold water, wringing it out to prevent it from dripping, and hanging it near an open window or in front of a fan.

When air passes through the damp cloth, part of the water evaporates and absorbs heat from the surroundings. This process helps the circulating air feel cooler, especially in small rooms or those with good ventilation.

Although it does not replace the operation of an air conditioner, it can reduce the feeling of heat and improve comfort when temperatures are high.

Why does this method help cool a room?

The secret lies in the process of evaporative cooling, a natural phenomenon that occurs when water changes from a liquid to a gaseous state.

During that change, the water needs to absorb energy from the environment in the form of heat, which helps lower the temperature of the air circulating the towel.

The effect is usually more noticeable in environments with low humidity, where evaporation happens more quickly.

Other tricks to keep the house cool without air conditioning

In addition to the wet towel, other measures can help keep a more pleasant temperature inside the home:

Close curtains and blinds during the hours of strongest sunlight.

Ventilate the home early in the morning or during the night, when the air is cooler.

Turn off lights and electronic devices that generate unnecessary heat.

Use fans to encourage air circulation.

Avoid using the oven or stove during the hottest hours of the day.

When is it advisable to use this trick?

The method is especially useful during heat waves, power outages, or in homes that do not have air conditioning.

Although it does not lower the room temperature in the same way as an air conditioning system, it can offer temporary relief, improve air circulation, and help you get through the hottest moments without increasing electricity consumption.