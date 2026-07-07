The United States Government confirmed a key change that will affect people over 70. It is a regulation that completely changes the way this group keeps one of its most important documents valid: the driver’s license.

The measure from the California Department of Motor Vehicles ( DMV ) marks a before and after in the renewal process in the state.

Those who reach that age will have to meet a specific requirement to keep their registration valid, according to what authorities have established.

What happens to the driver’s license after age 70?

When they turn 70 years old, the California DMV establishes that the driver’s license stops being renewed automatically. From then on, each holder must complete the process in person every five years, in order to ensure the safety and validity of the document.

The state agency notifies the driver about 60 days before expiration to indicate the steps to follow. In some cases, they are also required to pass a written test or take a brief refresher course before completing the renewal.

How to renew the license starting at age 70:

Start the application online from the official website: MyDMV . Gather the identity and residence documents. Complete the required checks or evaluations. Submit the documentation to the DMV within the established deadline. Check the status of the process on the official portal.

The regulation aims to ensure that older drivers continue meeting the safety standards required by the State.

What does the Government recommend and what happens if the requirement is not met?

The California Government warns that those who do not complete the process may see their driver’s license canceled or suspended until the corresponding procedure is completed. In addition, driving with the expired document can lead to financial penalties and temporary loss of registration.

To avoid this, the authorities recommend checking the expiration date in advance and following the steps indicated by the DMV. They also advise keeping information up to date and checking the official portal to verify whether any additional certification is required.

The purpose of the measure is to strengthen road safety and ensure that drivers over 70 years old keep their documentation up to date, without putting their right to drive or the safety of other road users at risk.