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Aluminum foil is an item commonly found in all kitchens, although its household uses go beyond the purely culinary.
An alternative use for this type of material is to rub it on faucets to help remove surface stains and keep them shiny.
It is important to note that the effectiveness of this trick will depend on the condition of the faucet and the type of dirt buildup.
Rubbing aluminum foil on faucets: why it is recommended
When aluminum foil is moistened and rubbed over the surface of a tap or faucet, it can help
- Remove limescale residue
- Remove dried water stains
- Restore part of the metal’s shine
- Remove residue that remains adhered
The effect is enhanced on stainless steel or chrome faucets that have surface dirt.
How to apply the aluminum foil trick on faucets: step by step
To apply this method you will need
- Cut a piece of aluminum foil and form a ball
- Moisten it
- Rub gently over the affected areas
- Rinse the surface
- Dry with a microfiber cloth
This trick allows you to take advantage of the properties of aluminum as a gentle abrasive to remove surface deposits without resorting to harsher products.