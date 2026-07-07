Aluminum foil is an item commonly found in all kitchens, although its household uses go beyond the purely culinary.

An alternative use for this type of material is to rub it on faucets to help remove surface stains and keep them shiny .

It is important to note that the effectiveness of this trick will depend on the condition of the faucet and the type of dirt buildup.

Rubbing aluminum foil on faucets: why it is recommended

When aluminum foil is moistened and rubbed over the surface of a tap or faucet, it can help

Remove limescale residue

Remove dried water stains

Restore part of the metal’s shine

Remove residue that remains adhered

The effect is enhanced on stainless steel or chrome faucets that have surface dirt.

How to apply the aluminum foil trick on faucets: step by step

To apply this method you will need

Cut a piece of aluminum foil and form a ball

Moisten it

Rub gently over the affected areas

Rinse the surface

Dry with a microfiber cloth

This trick allows you to take advantage of the properties of aluminum as a gentle abrasive to remove surface deposits without resorting to harsher products.

The advice is to always use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning.