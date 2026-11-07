Home cleaning hacks often go viral because they are simple, inexpensive and easy to use. One of them involves putting aluminum foil on a broom, a method aimed at improving the collection of hair, dust and lint left on floors.

The idea uses a common kitchen item and requires no extra products or special tools. It is easy to apply and can be added to a cleaning routine, although it is important to know how to prepare it, what benefits are attributed to it and when the material should be replaced so it does not lose its usefulness.

What is putting aluminum foil on a broom for?

Putting aluminum foil on a broom is a household trick designed to make floor cleaning easier, especially in spaces where hair, lint and small dust particles build up. These bits can be hard to gather with ordinary sweeping, since some stick to the bristles or get scattered again by the broom’s movement.

The technique involves wrapping the lower part of the broom with a sheet of aluminum foil in an effort to improve the collection of this debris. In this way, it is presented as an inexpensive option to complement regular sweeping and reduce the amount of dirt left on surfaces.

How does the aluminum-foil-on-a-broom trick work?

The method relies on the supposed effect of static electricity. By placing aluminum foil around the base or bristles of the broom, the goal is to help attract small dust particles and keep hair and lint from spreading while sweeping.

To try it, follow these steps:

Cut a sheet of aluminum foil: use a piece large enough to cover the lower part of the broom. Wrap the base: place the material around the bristle area, making sure it is evenly distributed. Secure the foil: fasten it so it does not come loose or interfere with the broom’s movement. Start sweeping: use the broom normally and see how it works on the surface.

This trick can be tried on different types of floors, such as laminate, tile and vinyl. However, it should not be considered a substitute for a vacuum cleaner or other cleaning methods.

How often should the aluminum foil on the broom be changed with this trick?

There is no fixed schedule for replacing the aluminum foil. The best approach is to check its condition after each use and replace it when it is too wrinkled, dirty, torn or has lost the shape it had when it was put on.

How often it needs to be changed will depend on how much the broom is used, how much dirt is collected and the type of surface being swept. If the material builds up debris or starts to come loose, it is best to remove it and put on a new sheet before using the broom again.