The national holiday calendar in the United States includes two holidays in November year after year: one on the 11th, when the country observed Veterans Day yesterday, and another on the fourth Thursday of the month, when Thanksgiving will be celebrated, which this year falls on the 26th.

In this context, banks, several government offices, and some private businesses close their doors to the public, so it is essential to factor them into your schedule when handling paperwork.

Another holiday in the month: Thanksgiving will be celebrated next Thursday, Nov. 26

The National Archives and Records Administration explains that President Roosevelt signed a resolution on Dec. 26, 1941, establishing that the fourth Thursday in November would be observed as this federal holiday.

This holiday commemorates the good harvest of 1621, when history says colonists and Indigenous communities shared a plentiful meal.

It is traditionally celebrated with a large family dinner. “Stuffed turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie are the staples of the Thanksgiving feast,” explains the U.S. Embassy.

Banks, government offices and businesses close on Nov. 26

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other banks in the country keep their branches closed during federal holidays, ending all in-person service. On this day, ATMs and banking apps operate as usual for balance checks and other simple transactions, though it is always advisable to check with each institution in case there is any change in hours.

Nonessential government offices and various businesses also close their doors during these days. In addition, people are advised to check school calendars for class cancellations or special activities related to the holiday.