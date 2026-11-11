The Social Security Administration (SSA) set Nov. 18 as the deadline for retirees and beneficiaries to complete a process that will let them find out in advance how much they will receive in 2027.

Those who complete the process will be able to access the notice from late November and up to three weeks before receiving the printed letter at their homes. The document will detail the new monthly amount each beneficiary will receive after the 3.6% increase, along with any deductions that will be applied to their payments.

To complete the process, interested people must go to the official my Social Security website, sign up or log in with their existing account, and enable electronic notifications.

How to create a my Social Security account and activate electronic notices

Retirees and Social Security beneficiaries who want to check online how much they will receive in 2027 must have a personal my Social Security account and be signed up to receive electronic notices. The SSA set Nov. 18, 2026 as the deadline to complete these steps and access the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, notice.

To carry out the process, interested people must go to the official website, select the option to create a personal account and follow the registration instructions. Those who already have an account must sign in with their credentials and make sure they are signed up to receive electronic notifications instead of printed mail.

In addition, account holders can choose to receive text message or email alerts whenever a new notice is available in their account message center. That way, they will know when the SSA posts the personalized 2027 COLA notice.

What notice beneficiaries will be able to view in the 2027 COLA notice

The notice the SSA will post will show how much money each beneficiary will receive after the 3.6% increase announced for 2027 takes effect. The document will be one page and written in simplified language to make the information easier to read.

In addition to the new monthly amount, the notice will include the exact dates when the changes and the deductions for each person will take effect. This will allow retirees and other beneficiaries to know how much they will actually receive after the adjustment, instead of calculating the increase based on the overall percentage.

The 3.6% increase will affect nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries starting in January 2027. Meanwhile, Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, payments with the increase will begin on Dec. 31, 2026.

How long there is to complete the process and when the notice will be available

Beneficiaries have until Nov. 18, 2026, inclusive to create their personal my Social Security account and sign up for electronic notices if they want to check the 2027 COLA online. The deadline was set by the SSA itself so users can access the notice from their profile.

According to the agency, personalized notices will be available online starting in late November, up to three weeks before the printed letters arrive. Those who do not complete enrollment for electronic notifications will not lose access to the information, since the SSA will mail their notices during December.