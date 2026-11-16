Mexico is looking to add 11 Black Hawk UH-60M helicopters made in the United States, as part of a plan to modernize the air capabilities of its Armed Forces. According to the manufacturer, the aircraft have two engines, advanced navigation systems and can carry up to 12 equipped soldiers, in addition to the crew.

The acquisition was announced by the Claudia Sheinbaum administration and includes units for the National Defense Ministry to carry out military operations, rescues and evacuations.

What features do the Black Hawk helicopters Mexico wants have?

The UH-60M Black Hawk is a multipurpose military helicopter made by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, in the United States. It is a modernized version of this aircraft family, designed to carry out transport, search-and-rescue and ground support operations.

One of its main features is that it has two T700-GE-701D engines, along with an integrated digital cockpit and GPS and inertial navigation systems. Its load capacity reaches about 4,082 kilograms, according to the technical specifications provided by Lockheed Martin.

The equipment also includes night-vision systems, ballistic protection, weather radar, satellite communications and electro-optical and infrared devices. In addition, they can be fitted with M-134 machine guns and rescue gear with hoists.

The technical documentation for the deal also includes the ability to transport troops and supplies, both inside the cabin and by external cargo.

What would Mexico use the 11 Black Hawk helicopters for?

The Defense Secretary, Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, said the aircraft will mainly be used to support Plan DN-III-E operations.

During the Nov. 10, 2026, morning news conference, the official mentioned four main functions:

Transporting troops and military personnel

Fighting forest fires

Evacuations and air ambulances.

Supporting emergency operations and aid to the public.

In that sense, President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the decision to expand the air fleet was driven, among other reasons, by the need to have more aircraft to respond to emergencies.

The U.S. State Department authorized a possible military sale to Mexico valued at about $1.075 billion on Nov. 6, 2026.

The deal does not include only the 11 helicopters. It also includes 27 T700-GE-701D engines, navigation systems, communications radios, spare parts, tools, training and technical support.

Trevilla Trejo said the procurement process was still underway and estimated the aircraft would arrive in the country between 2028 and 2029.

The purchase is part of a broader effort to renew the air fleet, which also includes two C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport planes for the National Defense Ministry.