Paying for an internet connection can take a significant portion of a household’s monthly budget, but some Americans may be eligible for federal assistance to reduce that expense. The Lifeline program, administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) under Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules, offers a discount of up to $9.25 per month on qualifying broadband services.

Over 12 months, that benefit can add up to $111 in annual savings. The assistance is not a direct cash payment or a one-time refund. Instead, it is applied as a monthly discount to an eligible customer’s phone or internet service through a participating provider .

Which families qualify for the $111 internet discount?

The federal program has two main eligibility pathways. Households can qualify based on their gross annual income or because a member participates in an approved public assistance program.

For income-based eligibility, the household’s earnings must be at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The applicable limit depends on the number of people living in the household and the state where they reside.

For 2026, the income thresholds for households in the 48 contiguous states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories are:

Household size 1 person $21,546 2 people $29,214 3 people $36,882 4 people $44,550 5 people $52,218 6 people $59,886 7 people $67,554 8 people $75,222

Alaska and Hawaii have higher income thresholds. For each additional household member beyond eight, the limit increases by $7,668 in the contiguous states, D.C., and territories.

Consumers may also qualify without meeting the income threshold if they or someone in their household receives benefits from one of these federal programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) , commonly known as food stamps.

Medicaid , the government health coverage program for eligible low-income individuals and families.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) .

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) .

Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit.

Residents of qualifying Tribal lands have additional eligibility pathways through programs such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Tribal Head Start and the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

There is one important restriction: only one Lifeline benefit is allowed per household . The program defines a household as people living at the same address who share income and household expenses.

Consumers can qualify through their income or participation in certain federal assistance programs, including SNAP and Medicaid. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How to apply for the federal internet benefit

People who believe they meet the requirements can start their application through the Lifeline National Verifier, the system USAC uses to determine eligibility.

The process involves these steps:

Visit LifelineSupport.org and complete the online application. Provide the information and documentation needed to verify income or participation in a qualifying assistance program. Wait for the eligibility determination. Once approved, contact a participating phone or internet provider to enroll and receive the discount.

Consumers can also apply by mail using the official Lifeline application form. If the system cannot automatically verify their eligibility, they may need to submit supporting documents, such as income statements, benefit letters or other official records.

Approval alone does not activate the discount. Applicants must still sign up with a participating provider to apply the benefit to their service.

The program also requires subscribers to recertify their eligibility every year and keep their information up to date to continue receiving assistance.

For eligible residents of Tribal lands, the enhanced benefit can reach $34.25 per month, or up to $411 over a full year, when applied to qualifying services.