Traveling to the United States means having to comply with a series of immigration requirements that begin before boarding the plane. At international airports, authorities check that each passenger has a valid passport, in addition to the U.S. visa or the corresponding travel authorization.

Presenting an expired passport or not having the required documentation can prevent boarding or result in entry to the country being denied. Before traveling, it is essential to check the requirements to enter the country to avoid delays and problems.

What documents are usually checked at immigration controls?

At U.S. immigration controls, agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) verify that each traveler has:

Valid passport.

Valid U.S. visa, if applicable.

ESTA authorization, if applicable.

Documents proving the purpose of the trip.

Additional immigration documentation.

Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and New Jersey airports will prohibit entry to the country for those who delay this procedure: What is required?

The international airports of:

Fort Worth (Dallas, Texas).

Hartsfield Jackson (Atlanta, Georgia).

John F. Kennedy (New York).

Newark Liberty (New Jersey).

The same federal immigration rules apply as in the rest of the United States. All international travelers must present the documentation required by immigration authorities, regardless of the airport through which they enter or leave the country.

In addition to having a valid passport: