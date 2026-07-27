Over time, plastic containers can absorb the smell of foods like sauces, onion, garlic, or spices. Although lemon and vinegar are usually the best-known solutions, there is another ingredient that can also help neutralize those persistent aromas.

It is baking soda, a product widely used in the home for its ability to absorb and neutralize odors . When used properly, it can help food containers regain a sense of freshness without the need for special products.

How to use baking soda to eliminate bad smells from food containers?

One of the simplest ways is to fill the container with warm water and add one or two tablespoons of baking soda. Then, let the mixture sit for several hours or, if possible, overnight.

After that, wash the container with detergent and rinse it well. If the smell persists, you can also sprinkle baking soda directly onto the slightly damp container, let it sit for a few minutes, and then remove it with a soft sponge.

Why do they recommend this trick?

Baking soda helps neutralize odors that stick to plastic, so it is a simple and economical alternative for maintaining kitchen containers.

To prevent bad smells from coming back, it is also advisable to store food containers completely dry and, when not in use, keep the lid slightly open to encourage air circulation.