A surprising genealogical discovery has just shed light on the origins of the new leader of the Catholic Church: Pope Leo XIV has Cuban blood.

Although he was born in Chicago and his religious career took him through Peru, Europe, and Rome, a recent investigation revealed that one of his ancestors was born in Havana in the 18th century.

A Pope with Caribbean heritage: Leo XIV’s Havana past

The information came to light after a report published by Spanish media that traced the pontiff’s family tree. On that journey, a key name appeared: Manuel Jose Ramos, born in Havana in 1760, who, while still young, emigrated to New Orleans at a time when the city was part of the Spanish Empire.

This finding makes Leo XIV, whose birth name is Robert Francis Prevost, the first Pope in modern history with direct family ties to Cuba.

From colonial Havana to the throne of Saint Peter

Manuel Jose Ramos was not an isolated case. His parents were also identified: Vicente Ignacio Ramos and Maria Bastos, born around 1730 in the Cuban capital. These data reconstruct a lineage that goes back to colonial times, when Cuba was one of the strategic strongholds of the Spanish Empire in the Americas.

But the story does not end there. Other names such as Jacques Martinez (or Martino) and Marguerite Cadeneth complete the Pope’s family puzzle. Both lived in Cuba and are mentioned as the parents of one of his direct ancestors in official documents from the period.

A lineage marked by migration: Cuba, the United States, and Europe

Leo XIV’s maternal family, especially his great-grandparents James Jacques Martinez and Marie Rosa Ramos, settled in New Orleans, a key city in the cultural exchange between Cuba and the United States during the 18th and 19th centuries.

This mosaic of identities reveals a fascinating story: an American Pope with Cuban and Spanish roots, shaped between Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Beyond his ancestry, Robert Prevost’s ties to Cuba were strengthened years ago. Before being elected Supreme Pontiff, he visited the island as Superior General of the Order of Saint Augustine on two occasions: April 2008 and February 2011.

During those visits, he toured humble communities in Havana, Ciego de Avila, Las Tunas, and Holguin, where he was warmly received by the faithful. “He was a close, simple, and much-beloved man,” recalled those who knew him on those occasions.