Florida faces several rainy days ahead. Starting Wednesday, August 5, 2026, the state’s west coast, with the Tampa area as the epicenter, will face two consecutive days of rain and thunderstorms, with chances climbing to 75% and accumulations that could lead to flash flooding.

The August storm is on the way

The cause of the storm system is an almost stationary front that, combined with the abundant moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico, feeds repeated rounds of storms over western and northern Florida. Moving very slowly, the system does not dump its rain and move away, but instead reactivates the rain day after day.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) keeps Florida’s Gulf Coast as a persistent focus of heavy rain, in an environment of high humidity that favors the continued development of storms coming in from the sea.

Storms and heavy rain for 48 straight hours

A succession of days with storms and a high chance of rain is expected. According to the forecast for the Tampa area, right on the west coast:

Wednesday, August 5: the chance rises to 75%, during the most active stretch of the the chance rises to 75%, during the most active stretch of the storm system

Thursday, August 6: it remains around 75%, with the atmosphere very unstable.

Only by Friday do the chances begin to fall (to around 35%), which would mark the end of the most intense episode.

Which areas are most exposed

The main focus is on Florida’s west coast, with the Tampa-St. Petersburg metropolitan area the most at risk, as well as the northern part of the state and the Big Bend region. These are the areas where Gulf moisture and the stationary front coincide most strongly, generating the most persistent storms.