En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Wednesday

On his official website, "Niño Prodigio", the country's most renowned astrologer, has shared the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Read your prediction for the day and find out how love, health, and work will go for you.

Based on Western astrology, Victor Florencio has detailed how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ), and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will fare.

This Wednesday we honor Mary Magdalene: light a red candle to renew your commitment, while the Moon in Scorpio and its trine with Mercury bring intensity and favor close conversations.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Wednesday

Aries

Today points to an awakening of impulses and hidden desires that will lead you to explore sides of yourself you had not considered. This is a period in which your appeal will be irresistible and the energy you project will be evident to those around you. As you delve into this inner journey, allow yourself to feel and experience without setting limits. The energy of the moment urges you to be brave and explore those taboo subjects that have always awakened your curiosity. Ask yourself: is there something you wanted to investigate but shyness held you back? Now is the ideal time to try. Life is full of surprises, and the path of self-knowledge can lead you to profound discoveries. Remember: what you feel is valid and deserves to be expressed. This deep process will allow you to evolve and transform in ways you may not have imagined. Take advantage of this energy to connect with your most intimate essence and let your truest desires be expressed.

At the end of the day, pay attention to what you experienced. Allow yourself to give thanks for this awakening, because every discovery about yourself is a step toward a fuller life. Being in tune with your desires and passions will make you feel more alive than ever.

Taurus

Today is a good time to strengthen your personal bonds. Relationships require your dedication and honest conversations that encourage a deeper connection. If you are getting to know someone, do not hesitate to ask direct questions that let you explore their inner world. This approach will help you avoid ties filled with secrets and misunderstandings. It is a chance to open your heart and share your most intimate thoughts. Having deep conversations is not only healing, but also strengthens the bonds that connect you with others. Remember that every question you ask is an opportunity to get closer to that special person.

If you are in a steady relationship, reflect on how to improve communication with your partner. Sometimes, a simple talk can change the course of the relationship. Do not be afraid to show vulnerability; that will allow you to connect on deeper levels. At the end of the day, if you show yourself as you are and speak honestly, you will feel the satisfaction of having made significant progress toward healing and an authentic bond. Relationships are a beautiful journey worth exploring with courage and love.

Leo

Today is an ideal time to enjoy the company of your loved ones and strengthen the bonds that unite you. Although physical distance may separate you, remember that love and emotional connection remain. The inner strength you carry within will be key to overcoming any sense of emotional absence. Take some time to honor your ancestors and acknowledge the roots that have brought you this far. Offering prayers for them and reflecting on their legacy will give you a deep sense of connection and will allow you to appreciate your descendants even more.

Remember that family is a fundamental pillar in your life. Look for ways to be present, whether through calls, messages, or planning gatherings; emotional closeness is what truly matters.

At the end of the day, honor and celebrate the family bonds you have.

Virgo

Today is a favorable day to discover new places and enjoy walks that recharge you. Through interactions with other people, you can have enriching conversations that broaden your outlook and rekindle your energy. Do not underestimate the impact of a good conversation; it can transform your perspective in unexpected ways.

Consider visiting someone you always enjoy talking to. The connection you share can inspire and motivate you, helping you release any emotional or mental burden you may be carrying. Today is a great opportunity to let go of gloomy thoughts and make room for new perspectives. Allow yourself to enjoy your surroundings: nature, art, and culture can bring you a sense of freshness and joy. At the end of the day, if you dare to step out of your comfort zone and try something new, you will likely feel lighter and renewed. Life is full of surprises, and you deserve to live them.

Libra

Today you will feel a stronger drive to make progress, which will lead you to explore options that improve your finances. It is an ideal time to put your negotiating skills into practice and turn them into a key resource in your life. Stay alert to opportunities that arise; they could change the course of your finances. Do not be afraid to talk about money or job possibilities. Openness and honesty will be essential to building trusting relationships that help you grow. If you receive an offer, analyze it carefully.

Remember that life always opens new opportunities; you only need to be ready to seize them.

Assess your skills and identify how to apply them in today's job market.

At the end of the day, if you have been proactive and made brave decisions, you will be one step closer to your goals.

Prosperity is within your reach; you just need to believe in yourself.

Scorpio

Today you are in a particularly favorable moment to make decisions that boost your development, both personal and professional. Opportunities may arise from unexpected sources, even from abroad. It is a stage of expansion and openness to new possibilities.

Consider taking a trip or starting training that allows you to deepen your interests. Learning is a powerful path that can open many doors and reveal new sides of yourself. Do not be afraid of uncertainty; often, the most valuable experiences appear when we leave our comfort zone. Allow yourself to dream big and pursue those desires with courage. Trust your intuition and let it guide you toward new adventures. At the end of the day, if you have made decisions that bring you closer to your goals, you will feel deep satisfaction. Your openness to what is new will take you to extraordinary places in your life.

Capricorn

Today your bonds can become more appealing and deeper. It is a favorable time for others to reveal confidences they had kept, which will help you get to know your friends and the people you love most better. This exchange will strengthen bonds and broaden your understanding of what surrounds you.

Be encouraged to let go of prejudice and open your heart. Sometimes the most valuable connections arise when we set aside first impressions and allow authenticity to come to light. Today, vulnerability can work in your favor. As you deepen your bonds, you will notice how empathy and mutual understanding can transform the dynamics of your relationships. Do not be afraid to get closer to those around you and share something about yourself. At the end of the day, if you manage to open up and connect with others, you will feel that you have grown as a person.

Sagittarius

Today is a day to value yourself more: certain situations from the past will resurface so you can bring them to a definitive close. This is a key moment to avoid repeating mistakes and free yourself from what has kept you tied to the past. Emotional healing is vital for your spiritual growth. Take some time to reflect on your experiences and how they have shaped the person you are today. Accepting what you have lived through is the starting point for moving forward; do not be afraid to look back to draw lessons and grow.

You may need to let go of certain things in order to continue. Although it may hurt, it is an essential step to free yourself and open space for new opportunities in your life. Do not cling to what no longer helps you. At the end of the day, if you manage to release what weighs you down, you will feel yourself freed from invisible ties that have held you back. Life is a journey, and every step you take forward is a personal triumph.

Aquarius

Today is a day of recognition: at last you will receive the appreciation and acknowledgment you have wanted so much. Even so, do not settle; remember that there is still work to be done. Channel this momentum to keep moving forward and do not rest on your laurels.

Use your shrewdness and skill to move through the inner workings of power. Your ability to see beyond what is obvious will be key to achieving your goals. Stay alert to opportunities that arise and act firmly.

It is a favorable occasion to review your long-term goals and refine your strategy. Make sure each action brings you closer to your vision of the future.

At the end of the day, if you stayed focused and consistent, you will be able to look back with satisfaction.

The road to success can be demanding, but every effort is worthwhile.

Pisces

Today you will find yourself immersed in inspiring experiences that will nourish your soul. The lunar energy offers you a chance to let go of limiting beliefs that have hindered your growth. Allow yourself to open up to new possibilities and release what no longer serves you. It is a favorable time to start projects in areas you are passionate about, even if that means taking a trip to another region. Life overflows with opportunities waiting to be discovered, and you have the ability to make them real.

Do not be afraid to dream big; when you dare to step out of your comfort zone, the possibilities become limitless.

Personal growth is fundamental to your well-being and happiness.

At the end of the day, if you open yourself to learning and evolving, you will feel deep fulfillment.

Every step you take toward the unknown is an act of courage that will enrich your life.