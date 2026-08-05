Henna, used since ancient times, is presented as the most outstanding option for covering gray hair without damaging the hair. It is easy to apply and, by following the proper steps, the result can be seen in just one day.

Covering gray hair without dyes or chemicals is now a reality thanks to a homemade henna mixture. This natural method is not only safe and effective, but it also provides hair that is shiny and strengthened from the first application, making it the ideal choice for those seeking an easy and healthy solution at home.

How to eliminate gray hair: the guide to making a homemade, natural, chemical-free mixture

Henna powder acts as a natural dye that covers gray hair and provides lasting color. To obtain an effective mixture that achieves the desired effect, it is recommended to follow these steps:

Recipe:

Pour 100 grams of henna powder into a container.

Add the juice of one lemon and a tablespoon of vinegar.

Add warm water little by little, stirring until you get a thick, smooth paste.

Cover the container and let the mixture rest for a minimum of six hours to activate the pigments.

Step by step: how to prepare the mixture

The detailed process for applying henna is essential to achieve a satisfactory result and ensure maximum coverage:

Put on gloves to prevent staining your hands and divide the hair into sections.

Wash the hair only with shampoo, without using conditioner, and dry it completely.

Apply the henna paste from the roots to the ends, making sure to properly cover all gray hair.

Cover the hair with a shower cap or plastic wrap and leave it on for two to three hours, depending on the desired shade.

Rinse well with warm water only, avoiding the use of shampoo for 24 hours to set the color.

Henna not only covers gray hair in one day, but it also improves hair texture and shine, keeping a natural color for several weeks.