The Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta international airports are the most important in the United States, and most travelers arriving from abroad usually pass through one of these three destinations.

Foreign nationals who want to enter the United States must present a valid passport and a visa or Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) under the Visa Waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program - VWP).

However, there is a document that can be presented to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents it is Form I-551, commonly known as a Permanent Resident Card or Green Card.

Form I-551: Who can access this permit?

All foreign nationals who meet the conditions of any of the categories established by U.S. immigration law will be able to access Form I-551:

Immediate relatives and other eligible relatives of U.S. citizens.

Employer-sponsored workers , if they qualify for an employment visa.

Refugees and asylees , through adjustment of status.

Others.

Apply for Permanent Residence: everything you need to know about the process

Permanent residence can be obtained through different routes:

Sponsorship by an eligible family member.

Job offer or employer sponsorship.

Special immigration programs.

Refugee or asylee status, once the requirements are met.

Investment through certain immigration categories.

People who already reside in the United States legally can apply for an adjustment of status through the Form I-485 .

Permanent Resident Card: What does it allow, and how can you avoid having it revoked?

The Permanent Resident Card allows its holders to:

Live permanently in the United States.

Work legally for any authorized employer.

Enter and leave the country in accordance with immigration rules.

Access certain benefits and, if they meet the requirements, apply for U.S. citizenship through naturalization.

However, to keep the Green Card you must comply with certain conditions established by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), since status can be lost if:

You abandon your permanent residence in the United States.

You commit certain crimes that make you deportable.

You obtain the benefit through fraud or false information.

You fail to comply with other provisions of immigration law applicable to permanent residents.