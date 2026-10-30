U.S. railroad company Amtrak debuted its new Airo trains on September 30, 2026, equipped with more than 300 seats, free Wi-Fi, panoramic windows, and a completely renovated cafe car.

The units have begun carrying passengers on the Amtrak Cascades corridor, which connects cities in the United States and Canada .

With four daily services, the launch marks the start of a rail modernization process that will continue through early 2027 . The company will gradually add new units to replace the current trains and provide greater comfort, accessibility, and capacity.

What the new trains now running in the United States are like

The new Airo trains were designed to transform the rail travel experience, especially on trips lasting several hours.

Each unit has more than 300 seats and a range of features aimed at making rides more comfortable:

Panoramic windows : Allow passengers to take in views of the Pacific Northwest during the trip.

Free Wi-Fi : Makes it easy to connect to the internet during the ride.

Ergonomic seats : Include adjustable headrests and more comfortable space.

Individual power outlets : Include electrical outlets and USB ports.

Renovated cafe car : Offers food and drinks inspired by regional cuisine.

Greater accessibility: Includes adapted spaces, automatic steps and six large bathrooms with touchless controls.

Each unit, manufactured in the United States by Siemens Mobility with parts from nearly 100 suppliers across 31 states, has a dark green, cream, and mocha exterior design inspired by the Cascade Range landscape.

Which cities do the new trains connect?

The Amtrak Cascades route connects Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with Seattle, Portland, and Eugene, Oregon, as well as other stops along the rail corridor.

The services that debuted the new fleet were the following:

Train 516 | Seattle-Vancouver route | Scheduled time: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Train 508 | Eugene-Seattle | 4:30 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.

Train 503 | Seattle-Eugene | 7:10 a.m. to 1:48 p.m.

Train 519 | Vancouver-Seattle | 4:45 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

How many new trains Amtrak will add by 2027

The overhaul includes eight Airo trains, two new locomotives, and one spare cab car for the Amtrak Cascades corridor. According to updated official information, the fourth new train arrived in Seattle on October 26.

The modernization will also extend to other U.S. routes: Amtrak plans to later add Airo trains to Northeast Regional service, which is scheduled to launch at the end of 2027.