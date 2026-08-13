A proposed train service could connect Los Angeles and the New York metropolitan area in less than 72 hours, offering a new coast-to-coast travel option for passengers. However, the project has faced delays and remains a proposal rather than an operating service.

The plan was developed by Delaware-based AmeriStarRail under the name Transcontinental Chief. The company originally hoped to launch the service on May 10, 2026, but that target passed without the train entering service.

Where would the train stop?

The proposed route would run between Los Angeles and the New York area through several major cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. The original proposal also included stops in communities such as Victorville, California; Newton, Kansas; and Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

The train would not actually arrive at New York Penn Station. Instead, passengers traveling to the New York area would board and exit at Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey, with connections to Manhattan available through PATH trains or ferry service.

The proposal calls for the train to use Amtrak’s existing Superliner equipment. Because of restrictions involving the tunnels leading to Penn Station, AmeriStarRail said Hoboken would be the eastern terminus.

A separate section of the proposed service would also connect Harrisburg with Washington, D.C., via Philadelphia.

Why has the 72-hour train been delayed?

AmeriStarRail initially proposed launching the Transcontinental Chief in May 2026, but the date depended on agreements with the railroads that control portions of the proposed route. The company also sought a partnership with Amtrak to operate the service.

That partnership did not materialize. Amtrak later rejected the proposal, saying it lacked a fundamental business case to support the plan. AmeriStarRail’s chief operating officer, Scott Spencer, said the company was unable to meet its original launch target without a joint venture agreement with Amtrak.

The company has indicated that it still wants to pursue the concept, but there is currently no confirmed launch date for the proposed service.

The proposed route would run between Los Angeles and the New York area through several major cities, including Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. Chat GPT | IA

What would the train offer?

The Transcontinental Chief was designed as more than a passenger train. AmeriStarRail’s proposal included space for passenger vehicles and a system allowing truck drivers to travel with their tractor-trailers while taking federally required rest periods.

The proposed service would rely largely on existing railroad infrastructure rather than constructing an entirely new coast-to-coast rail line. AmeriStarRail said the train could travel between Los Angeles and the New York area in under 72 hours.

For now, however, travelers cannot book the trip. The Transcontinental Chief remains a proposed service, and its future depends on whether AmeriStarRail can secure the agreements and partnerships needed to move forward.