Illinois authorities will set new protections for tenants against unexpected rental charges starting January 1, 2027. A state law signed by Governor JB Pritzker requires landlords to disclose mandatory fees upfront and prohibits several charges that tenants may currently encounter during their rental agreements.

The policy, known as House Bill 3564, amends the Illinois Landlord and Tenant Act. It applies to residential lease agreements entered into on or after January 1, 2027, with an exception for properties with six or fewer units where the owner lives in one of them.

New disclosure for landlords under the new Illinois law

Landlords covered by the law must clearly disclose all mandatory rental fees, whether they are one-time charges or recurring payments. This information must appear in the property listing or an accompanying link, as well as on the first page of the written lease.

They must also state whether utilities are included in the rent. If a mandatory fee does not appear on the first page of the lease, the tenant will not be responsible for paying it.

An apartment building in Illinois, where new rental fee disclosure requirements will take effect in 2027. Ilustración IA GPT | El Cronista Audiencias

Which rental fees will be prohibited in Illinois in 2027?

The new law prohibits landlords from charging tenants for several services and administrative costs, including:

Lease changes or renewals.

After-hours maintenance requests and calls to maintenance hotlines.

Routine maintenance and general upkeep of the rental unit.

Pest control, if the tenant did not cause the infestation.

Contacting the landlord or property manager about maintenance, service requests, or lease-related questions.

Maintenance-related travel costs and safety repairs.

In-person walkthroughs when moving in or out.

Eviction notices or court filings before a judge grants an eviction order. Court costs and filing fees may still be recovered.

The law also limits rental application fees, including background checks, to $50. Landlords may charge more only if the actual cost of a third-party background check exceeds that amount; they pay the provider upfront and bill the applicant within 14 days with a receipt.