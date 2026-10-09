Users of New York public transportation should prepare for changes on Brooklyn’s J and M lines for five weekends between October and November 2026.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed that J trains will not run along their full usual route and that there will be limited M line service, as work advances to replace old rail switches south of Marcy Avenue.

The changes aim to renew infrastructure that had not been replaced since 1997 . The works will affect connections between Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan.

New York’s J and M subway lines: Which stations will be affected and when?

During the scheduled weekends, the J line will operate between Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway. Those trains will not complete their usual route to Manhattan in the sections mentioned.

The disruptions will be:

October 17 to 18.

October 24 to 25.

November 7 to 9.

November 13 to 16.

November 20 to 23.

The changes will begin at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and will last until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

In the case of the M line, service will run in a limited way and will be divided into two sections: passengers will be able to travel between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues, with a connection to the L line, and between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway, where they can connect with the J line.

Changes on the J line from Monday to Friday

Between October 13 and November 20, the J train will run on local tracks between Marcy Avenue and Myrtle Avenue-Broadway, Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. However, the measure will have an exception between October 26 and 30.

Which lines are recommended for traveling between Brooklyn and Manhattan?

The MTA recommends using other subway lines depending on the route: