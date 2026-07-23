To fly without issues within the United States, the federal Real ID law requires all passengers over 18 years of age to present a valid identification during Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security screenings.

Although the passport and the Real ID driver’s license are highly accepted documents to meet this requirement, the TSA also accepts certain digital IDs.

The United States will allow people to board the plane if they present any of the IDs on this list

Currently, the TSA accepts the following three digital IDs for security screenings on domestic flights

Apple Digital ID

Clear ID

Google ID Pass

In all these cases, the ID must be shown at the security checkpoint according to the instructions given by the authorities.

Do these IDs work for flying outside the United States?

No. The information published by TSA applies only to security screenings for flights within the United States.

Passengers taking international flights will have to meet the documentation requirements required for that type of travel, such as a valid passport in good condition and any other necessary permits.

What do I do if I do not have Real ID or another valid ID?

Since February 1 of this year, passengers who arrive at a security checkpoint without acceptable identification may use the TSA ConfirmID system, paying a fine of 45 dollars.