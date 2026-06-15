The United States Government published a new batch of classified documents regarding unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UFOs. It is the third release of files carried out in 2026.

The documents include reports from the FBI, the CIA, the Pentagon, and other federal agencies. They contain videos, photographs, witness statements, intelligence reports, audio recordings and graphic reconstructions of different sightings.

The Government revealed new Pentagon documents about UFOs with top-secret information: How many documents were published?

The new release includes 72 declassified documents, adding to hundreds of records already disclosed during May 2026. The materials cover cases dating from the mid-20th century to incidents recorded in recent years.

According to the U.S. authorities, the goal is to allow the public to access information that has remained restricted for years for national security reasons.

What are the most striking cases in these new files?

The mysterious red spheres over the northeastern United States

One of the most talked-about files describes a series of sightings of red glowing spheres observed in the northeastern United States.

The documents include videos showing bright orbs floating, changing position and, in some cases, seeming to split into smaller lights. Witnesses and federal agents reported behavior that was difficult to explain by conventional phenomena.

Some reports mention a red sphere that contained a kind of “white plasma sun” inside it, a description that was added to the official records.

The “potato-shaped object” seen by military personnel

Army personnel reported observing a shiny metallic object similar in shape to a potato and with irregular panels on its surface. The phenomenon remained visible for approximately two minutes before disappearing. Investigators analyzed various hypotheses, although they were unable to reach a definitive conclusion.

The orbs that multiplied

A 2023 file recounts the observation of red lights over a mountain range.

According to the reports, some orbs seemed to separate into multiple smaller lights while remaining suspended for long periods. Analysts considered possible explanations related to military flares or experimental technologies, although the case remained unresolved.

The Zimbabwe airport incident

Among the documents, there is also a 2008 CIA report related to a flying object observed over Harare International Airport in Zimbabwe.

The records describe a disk suspended in the air that emitted beams of light. Intelligence agencies analyzed the possibility that it was foreign technology or an unknown phenomenon, but they never reached a conclusive explanation.

Is there extraterrestrial life?

Although the documents describe numerous strange phenomena, the Pentagon reiterated that none of the published materials constitutes evidence of extraterrestrial origin. The investigations acknowledge that there are cases without a definitive explanation, but they do not claim that they are alien spacecraft.