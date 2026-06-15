In the city of Little Rock, Arkansas, there are many noises that are prohibited and therefore are penalized with fines and, in some cases, years in prison. The territory has a special section for this type of behavior in its Code of Ordinances.

In the United States, it is common for some cities to have somewhat strict rules regarding behaviors that are often, although annoying or irresponsible, common around the world.

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In the Little Rock Code of Ordinances, Arkansas, in section 18-52 of article 2, there is subsection B, which describes all behaviors related to “Generally prohibited noises” that will be punished by law.

In B5, the following is prohibited: “The use of any car, motorcycle, or vehicle that is in such poor condition, so loaded, or in such a way that it generates loud and unnecessary noises, such as squeaks, screeches, rattles, or other noises.”

This regulation aims to protect the peace and public order of the city of Little Rock and it is not the only one that may surprise an outsider. It is also prohibited to play music during certain hours or to have excessively noisy animals as pets.

What penalties does this behavior carry in Arkansas?

People who violate the noise ordinance may face different penalties depending on the severity and repetition of the conduct. For a first offense, the district court judge has the authority to impose a fine of up to 1,000 dollars for an isolated incident. If the same offense is repeated, the financial penalty can double and reach 2,000 dollars.

In addition, when the illegal or harmful noise continues over time, authorities may impose an additional fine of up to 500 dollars for each day the violation persists.

Since this is conduct that may be considered a misdemeanor, the court may also order a prison sentence of up to one year, in addition to the corresponding fine or a combination of both penalties, depending on the severity of the case.