The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in New York warns drivers about the importance of complying on time and properly with the vehicle safety inspections required by the state.

Vehicles driving without the corresponding visible documentation may face financial penalties, even when the vehicle is parked.

Government Orders Vehicle Inspections: Drivers Without This on the Front of Their Car Could Face Fines

New York authorities check that all vehicles properly display the current inspection sticker on the front windshield.

This sticker certifies that the car passed the mandatory inspection and meets the safety conditions required to drive on the state’s streets and roads.

Who must do the inspection, and how?

State regulations state that vehicle inspection is mandatory for most automobiles registered in New York. This check must be done:

Every 12 months.

When ownership of the vehicle is transferred.

Once the inspection is passed, a sticker is issued that must be placed on the windshield. This proof includes an expiration date and becomes invalid on the last day of the month indicated on the sticker.

What kind of penalties are imposed for failing to comply with this rule?

Fines depend on how long it has been since the inspection expired:

If the sticker expired less than 60 days ago, the penalty can range from $25 to $50.

If the expiration is more than 60 days old, the fine can rise to between $50 and $100.

Drivers who are on the road without any inspection sticker may also face penalties of between $50 and $100.

These amounts are added to the mandatory state surcharges, which reach $88 and can go up to $93 in city and town courts.