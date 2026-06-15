En esta noticia Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela prohibit entry into and exit from the country for those who postpone this passport procedure

The importance of a passport when traveling internationally is almost the same in any corner of the world. Some destinations may add other conditions such as visas, health requirements, or passport details such as having a minimum number of blank pages remaining.

Around the world, there are agreements that allow easy access to countries. In the case of Latin America, some of its countries are part of MERCOSUR, which allows entry to and exit from the participating republics with the mere presentation of the corresponding national identity document.

Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela prohibit entry into and exit from the country for those who postpone this passport procedure

In Latin America, the countries that are part of MERCOSUR are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela, with Bolivia being the most recent addition. These countries allow citizens to enter a neighboring country by presenting only the corresponding national identity document and without the need to obtain a visa.

In the case of countries outside the agreement, a passport must be presented obligatorily, and the international travel requirements of each country must be met. Generally, the fulfillment of these requirements is usually demanded:

Valid passport in good condition

Valid identity document in countries that allow it

Match between the ticket details and the document

Immigration permits or visas, when applicable

Health requirements or forms required by some destinations

Brazil’s travel rules

The Republic of Brazil requires all foreigners who want to enter or leave the country to present a passport or document that is valid for international travel, according to the immigration rules currently in force.

People who are native to countries belonging to Mercosur may enter Brazil using only a valid national identity document, without the express need to present a passport.

Nevertheless, both immigration agents and airlines may deny boarding or entry when the person does not meet the travel requirements in each case.

Likewise, Brazilians who want to leave the country must have the documentation required by the destination country.

Mexico’s travel rules

In the case of the Republic of Mexico, all foreigners who wish to enter must present a valid passport. According to the provisions of the National Migration Institute (INM), this document is indispensable for entry into the country.

Additionally, an onward ticket, accommodation reservations, and proof of financial solvency must be presented together with this document. In some cases, prior visa processing may also be requested. A key fact is that the passport must have a minimum of six months of validity remaining from the date of entry.

Mexicans who wish to travel abroad will also have to present a passport that meets these conditions and, if applicable, the visa required by the destination country. In addition, they will be asked to complete the Statistical Form for Mexicans (FEM).

Venezuela’s travel rules

In the case of Venezuela, it is established that foreigners who wish to enter the country must present a valid and current passport or a valid travel document that is authorized through international agreements.

Likewise, Venezuelans who want to enter or leave the country will have to identify themselves as nationals when at the border, according to the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Aliens (SAIME).

If an expired passport is presented, both airlines and immigration control officers may deny travel.

However, in certain cases there are exceptions in which the document is accepted even after its expiration date under special conditions.