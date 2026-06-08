Weather projections anticipate that a new round of severe weather will reach various areas of the central United States during this week.

There is a warning for multiple rounds of storms that could bring intense rain, hail, damaging winds capable of exceeding 100 km/h, and even some isolated tornadoes .

Experts indicate that the regions most affected by this storm system are located in the Great Plains, the Midwest, and sections of the Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley.

Storm alert for today, Monday: the affected areas

According to experts from AccuWeather, during the late afternoon and evening of today, Monday, the main risk will be concentrated from the Texas Panhandle to northeastern South Dakota. The strongest storms may produce

Wind gusts of up to 105 km/h (65 mph)

Hail

Heavy rain in short periods of time

Heavy rain and strong wind gusts for Tuesday: what experts say

By Tuesday evening, activity will be concentrated in the Great Plains and the Midwest, with a special focus on northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa. Among the main risks, experts include

Torrential rain

Hail

Damaging winds

Isolated tornadoes in the strongest storms

Wednesday could be the day with the most severe weather all week

In this case, the main risk of severe storms will cover a broad region from southern Canada to the Midwest and areas of the Mississippi Valley.

Specialists indicate that the greatest concentration of intense storms will take place between Fargo, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin.

It was warned that the risk could increase if atmospheric conditions become even more favorable for the development of severe weather.

What to expect for the end of this week

Both Thursday afternoon and evening, the risk of storms covers the areas between eastern Kansas and Michigan. Heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds are also expected during this day, with gusts capable of reaching 129 km/h (80 mph).

On Friday, meanwhile, specialists indicate that the threat will be located in the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians.