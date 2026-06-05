New York traffic authorities confirmed in which situations a driver’s license may be suspended after its holder has been involved in a traffic accident.

The measure is part of the duties of the Medical Review Unit of the New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which is responsible for determining when a health condition could interfere with driving.

When can a driver’s license be suspended after an accident

According to DMV regulations, the Medical Review Unit receives notifications when a police accident report indicates that the crash may have been caused by any of the following circumstances

Loss of consciousness

Falling asleep at the wheel

Fatigue or drowsiness

Illness

Use of prescription medications

Physical or mental disability

When the report mentions any of these conditions, the DMV may request medical documentation to determine whether the person can continue driving safely. If it is not provided, the license may be suspended.

Which is the most serious case of all

The rules are especially strict when the police report indicates that the accident was caused by a loss of consciousness.

In those cases, the driver’s license will be suspended until the driver submits the required medical documentation and it is reviewed by the authorities. After the documents are submitted, the DMV may require

An evaluation interview

An eye exam

A written test

A practical driving test

The suspension can only be lifted when the review process is completed.

Important information: doctors can also initiate the license suspension process

The regulations allow a doctor to notify the DMV when they believe a medical condition may affect a person’s driving abilities.

In these cases, the driver’s license may be suspended until a professional certifies that the condition has been treated, controlled and that the driver can operate a vehicle safely.